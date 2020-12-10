How to configure proxy settings using Group Policy

In some organizations, computers access the internet through a proxy server rather than accessing the internet directly. Because Windows devices default to using a direct Internet connection through an Internet router, IT pros must configure Windows to use the organization's proxy server.

While it is possible to manually configure a Windows device to use a proxy server, manually configuring Windows is impractical except for in the smallest of organizations.

As an alternative, you as an IT pro can define the proxy server configuration settings at the Group Policy level so that you don't need to log on to each computer as the user to enter the proxy settings.

Note: This article describes how to use Group Policy to apply proxy settings to clients in a Windows environment. The directions apply to Windows 10, as well as Windows Server 2019 and Windows Server 2016.