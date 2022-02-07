What is the Security Accounts Manager (SAM)? The Security Accounts Manager (SAM) is a database file in the Microsoft Windows operating system (OS) that contains usernames and passwords. The primary purpose of the SAM is to make the system more secure and protect from a data breach in case the system is stolen. The SAM is available in different versions of Windows, including Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 and the Windows 11.

What does the Security Accounts Manager do? Each user account can be assigned a local area network (LAN) password and a Microsoft Windows password in the SAM. For increasing security, both of these are encrypted and cannot be accessed by any user. These are also referred to as password hashes. In simple terms, think of it as a locked diary with all a user's passwords. During a user's login attempt, the Windows system will ask for a username and password. Once the password is entered, it will be verified against the password in the SAM. If the username and associated passwords match an entry in the SAM, a sequence of events will take place. This will ultimately result in granting the user access to the system. On the other hand, if the username and passwords do not match any entry in the SAM, it will return an error message. The user will be requested to enter the information again. If the personal computer (PC) is used by only one user, and the PC is not connected to LAN, the SAM will only store and ask for one user's password. Once the system is accessed, the SAM file continues to run in the background. Security Accounts Manager stores hashed versions of local account passwords in Windows and manages login password validations. SAM files are locked so it can't be accessed when Windows loads.