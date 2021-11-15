How to build a virtual lab with Hyper-V

Microsoft Hyper-V is easy to use on any Windows 10 desktop, and IT admins can use it to create a lab environment for testing applications, OS updates and patches before putting them into the production environment.

The process to configure Hyper-V is quick and easy, and it allows IT admins to create virtual machines directly onto a workstation. With this approach, admins don't have to go to the trouble of setting up a complete over-the-air update environment and investing in extra hardware.

These days most systems administrators have a powerful enough workstation or laptop to run several VMs. In the past, disk speed was a real issue when running multiple VM's, but now, with reasonably powerful non-volatile memory express (NVMe) SSDs readily available, this isn't a problem anymore.

Requirements for running a Hyper-V lab The following are requirements for running Hyper-V on a device: Windows 10 Enterprise, Pro or Education edition ;

64-bit processor with Second Level Address Translation;

CPU support for VM Monitor Mode Extension -- VT-c on Intel CPUs; and

minimum of 4 GB memory. IT admins should consider using a CPU with at least four cores and an NVMe SSD if they plan to run multiple VMs on the desktop.

Networking configuration options Hyper-V supports multiple network configurations. A Hyper-V VM must connect to a virtual switch. These virtual switches have three variants. External The external switch means the traffic will pass through the VM's network adapter to the device's network. This means the VM will get an IP address from the same Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol , and the endpoint can reach all other devices on the network and domain. Internal The internal switch will create a new IP address for the VMs, and they can only contact other VMs on the switch and the device. The VM cannot connect to anything outside of the device it's on. Private The private switch is the same as internal, except it cannot contact the local device. Therefore, IT admins cannot share files from their devices through the network with the personal setup. There is also no connection to the internet.

Hyper-V lab setup tutorial This video will go through the steps to configure and set up Hyper-V on a desktop. As the video notes, there is one essential action that this process must always start with. That process is to enable Hyper-V on the client device with the following PowerShell command: Enable-WindowsOptionalFeature -Online -FeatureName Microsoft-Hyper-V -All