Microsoft to drop Edge Legacy from upcoming Windows update

Microsoft will soon drop the Edge Legacy browser from Windows and replace it with a version based on the open source Chromium software developed by Google.

An April 13 Windows security update will uninstall the old browser, based on Microsoft's EdgeHTML code, and replace it with the new Edge, Microsoft said.

The change will preserve some settings. For example, Microsoft will swap Edge Legacy pinned to a taskbar with the new browser. Also, favorites and passwords set in Edge Legacy will carry over to the new Edge.

For Windows computers that already have the latest Edge version, the update will remove only the older browser.

Microsoft said organizations using Edge Legacy in kiosk mode will have to install the new Edge and set up its kiosk mode before applying the April security update. Kiosk mode allows places like public libraries and hotels to set up limited-use computers for the public.

Microsoft launched the new Edge in January 2020 and has been pushing companies using Internet Explorer 11 and Edge Legacy to switch. On March 9, it will release the last security update for the old Edge. Microsoft has already stopped supporting the Teams web app in IE 11 and plans to add the other Microsoft 365 apps in August.

While the change may be disruptive for organizations using Edge Legacy, it will help Microsoft focus on improvements, said Holger Mueller, an analyst at Constellation Research. "In the long run, the freed-up resources from not having to support two browsers should deliver browser innovation from Microsoft."

The new Edge has gained users, but it is far from a dominant player in the browser market. According to StatCounter, Edge has a 3.23% share, while IE and Edge Legacy are at .81% and .32%, respectively. The leading browsers are Chrome at 63.63% and Safari at 19.37%.

Microsoft will uninstall the Edge Legacy browser and replace it with the new version of Edge (shown here) in an April Windows update.