Keeping tabs on employees in the hybrid workplace

The shift to the hybrid workplace is on, and tech companies have aimed their products at helping businesses tackle the challenge of ensuring at-home employees avoid burnout.

Microsoft, Cisco, Citrix and others have tailored their offerings to the hybrid model, adding more insight into employees' emotional states. A Microsoft survey of corporations found that only 38% of employees thrived at home during the pandemic, versus 61% of executives.

"The data is clear; our people are struggling. And we need to find new ways to help them," Microsoft executive Jared Spataro said in the company's hybrid work report.

The mental toll from constantly working at home has not convinced employees to work full time in the office. A PricewaterhouseCoopers survey released in January found that 55% of workers intended to stay home at least three days a week.

Allowing them to do that will require technology that monitors for excessive stress. This year, Microsoft announced an intranet-like platform, Viva, that includes wellness metrics. Viva's MyAnalytics feature makes recommendations based on how employees work, like setting time aside for breaks. It delivers anonymized data to managers and executives, noting when after-hours or excessive meetings could stress teams.

Microsoft's Viva collects employee well-being metrics.

Cisco will add more data to Webex's People Insights feature this summer. The video conferencing platform will offer customized suggestions to employees, like altering their schedules if they are consistently late to meetings. Supervisors get anonymized data on broad trends.

Citrix has incorporated wellness-focused microapps into its Workspace SaaS platform. With the apps, enterprises can track their workforce's happiness through surveys and announce positive news, like employee recognition awards.