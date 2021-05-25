Samsung releases two more smart TV, PC hybrids

Samsung has added one larger and one smaller model to its Smart Monitor portfolio. The hybrid devices can operate as a TV and perform standard PC functions.

Samsung released on Monday a 43-inch ultra-high-definition (UHD) 3,840 by 2,160 pixel display and a 24-inch full high-definition (FHD) 1,920 by 1,080 pixel display. They can run cloud-based productivity applications like Microsoft 365 and serve as smart TVs to watch Netflix, HBO and YouTube. Both operate like a PC with a keyboard and mouse.

Samsung introduced the Smart Monitor series late last year, starting with 27-inch FHD and 32-inch UHD models.

The 43-inch and 24-inch Smart Monitors have built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and Wireless DeX. The DeX technology enables a person to use a smartphone as a thin client to run more cloud apps on the monitor.

The Samsung Smart Monitor can run office productivity applications like such as Microsoft 365 as well as streaming video services.

Samsung also upgraded the Smart Monitor software to add Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa support. The product had supported only the Bixby voice assistant.

Pricing for Smart Monitors starts at $200. The company rereleased its 27- and 32-inch models in white, in addition to the standard black.

