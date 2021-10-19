Apple ditches hated MacBook Pro features, adds M1 chips

Apple's redesigned MacBook Pros eliminate features many of its users hated, bring back features the company had removed and add more powerful chips to encourage people to keep buying their flagship PC.

The MacBook Pro 14- and 16- inch models, revealed during Apple's "Unleashed" event this week, will start at $2,000 and $2,500 respectively. The new laptops are built with the successors to the M1 chips Apple released last year called M1 Pro and M1 Max, giving users increased memory bandwidth and capacity.

Both models bring back the HDMI port, the SD card slot and the MagSafe power adapter -- a charger with a magnetic input that snaps off to prevent the laptop from being pulled down accidentally. The MacBooks include four Thunderbolt 4 ports as well.

Users took to Twitter to cheer the return of the ports and the function keys they preferred over the touch bar, a mini touchscreen that adapted its functions to the app being used. Apple also got rid of the thinner butterfly keyboard it delivered in 2015, which had a number of reported usability problems.

"It's going back to the old days of Mac," said Mikako Kitagawa, an analyst at Gartner. "They're listening to their users, because they don't want to lose anyone. They have to make them happy."

Apple has an 8.8% share of the global PC market, up from 8.3% this time last year, according to the latest IDC research. In the enterprise, Apple has a 4.6% market share and has held steady at around 4% for the last few years.

The new MacBook Pro laptops come in 14- and 16-inch models, return ports that were missing in the past few iterations and feature faster, more energy-efficient processors.

MacBooks, which make up the majority of Apple's PC sales, appeal not only to creative professionals who use the laptops for graphics and video editing, but also to analysts who need to process large amounts of data, said IDC analyst Ryan Reith.