A guide to Microsoft Endpoint Manager licensing and cost

Microsoft promises that Microsoft Endpoint Manager can make it easier to manage endpoint devices, but it isn't easy to navigate the licensing and cost evaluation process when transitioning to this platform.

Microsoft promotes Endpoint Manager as platform that enables customers to secure, deploy and manage their users, devices and endpoints. The biggest selling point for Microsoft customers is that the platform integrates Microsoft Intune and Microsoft Endpoint Configuration Manager -- formerly System Center Configuration Manager -- making it easier to use the two products together.

Unfortunately, this has led some customers to wonder what has happened to one or both of these products, and this confusion persists to confusion about Microsoft Endpoint Manager (MEM) licensing.

The short answer is that these products have not been replaced and still work much the same as they always have. With the release of MEM, these products are now under the Endpoint Manager umbrella and can offer a more unified management experience for IT administrators. This comes with more options for licensing as well.

How does licensing work for Microsoft Endpoint Manager? To understand what a full Microsoft Endpoint Manager license costs and how MEM licensing works, customers should review what exactly the platform is and what it includes. In addition to Intune and Configuration Manager, MEM includes Endpoint analytics, Windows Autopilot, Defender for Endpoint and Azure Active Directory (Azure AD). Another component of Microsoft Endpoint Manager is the admin center, which functions as a centralized portal for IT admins to create policies and manage devices. The admin center integrates with device management services such as groups, reports and conditional access. It also enables administrators to work with both Intune and Configuration Manager within the same console, allowing them to manage devices for either product and co-manage workloads across both products. Microsoft Endpoint Manager is an integrated platform for IT to access different services it already has licensing for; MEM is not a standalone service that customers can subscribe to. Co-management is, in fact, one of the biggest selling points for Endpoint Manager. The co-management features allow IT admins to use both Intune and Configuration Manager concurrently for Windows 10 desktop management, choosing one as the management authority. However, Microsoft Endpoint Manager is not a standalone product or a new license. Customers still need active licenses to use Configuration Manager, Intune or the other services under the MEM umbrella. Microsoft Endpoint Manager provides an integrated platform for IT to access different services it already has licensing for; MEM is not a standalone service that customers can simply subscribe to. For example, customers that want to use Configuration Manager must still buy a license and software assurance (SA) or acquire equivalent subscription rights through a qualified plan, such as Microsoft 365 Enterprise or Enterprise Mobility + Security (EMS). Intune is similar in this regard. Although Intune doesn't require SA, it still requires a standalone license or rights through a qualified plan such as EMS or Microsoft 365. There is one exception to these rules, however. With the release of Microsoft Endpoint Manager, Microsoft also made important changes to Intune and Configuration Manager licensing: Customers currently licensed for Intune automatically receive a license for Configuration Manager when co-managing Windows 10 devices.

Customers currently licensed for Configuration Manager automatically receive a license for Intune when co-managing Windows 10 devices. This simplified licensing only applies to Windows devices that IT is co-managing through Microsoft Endpoint Manager. Configuration Manager customers that want to manage endpoints, such as iOS or Android devices, require separate Intune licenses. Even if IT only plans to co-manage Windows devices, they still need Azure AD Premium and at least one Intune license to support administrative access. In addition, the new co-management licensing does not apply to other MEM products, such as Windows Autopilot or Defender for Endpoint.