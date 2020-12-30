Evaluate if Windows 10 needs third-party antivirus

Desktop administrators are responsible for providing adequate antivirus protection for the desktops they manage, so they should learn how to evaluate antivirus options and choose the best one for their users.

However, administrators can't always choose the most expensive and feature-rich option; they also have to factor in the cost-effectiveness that purchase decision-makers desire. Free is as cheap as it gets, and Microsoft Windows Defender is built into the OS.

The cheapest option isn't always the most effective, so IT should learn what Windows Defender is and what it can do for enterprise desktops.

The history of Windows Defender Microsoft first released Windows Defender, a replacement for Windows AntiSpyWare, in October 2006 and Microsoft included it with Windows XP and Server 2003 at no additional cost. Microsoft designed it to work as a service, ensuring Windows Defender would protect the system even when users are not logged on. With Windows Vista and Windows 7, Microsoft included Windows Defender as a built-in component, but it was superseded by Microsoft Security Essentials (MSE), an add-on product which improved native protections against a wider list of malware. Defender was still part of the OS but was disabled when someone installed MSE. MSE is not available beyond Windows 7, but Microsoft merged most of its functionality into Defender in Windows 8 and Windows 10. While various versions of Windows 10 Defender have admin functions located in different places, the most updated version of Windows 10 displays the service in the Windows Security Center. As in previous versions, Windows 10 OSes come with Windows Defender preinstalled by default, and admins can manage Defender via the Windows Security Center. For example, organizations could interact with Windows Defender and a third-party antivirus service from a vendor such as McAfee from the Windows Security Center (Figure 1). Figure 1. The Windows Security Center with McAfee antivirus installed. Note: Windows Security Center will default to whatever third-party service administrators install, but Windows Defender is still present.

Is Windows Defender enough, or do organizations need third-party antivirus software? In terms of reliability, Windows Defender has taken its lumps. Some antivirus testing organizations used Defender as a baseline, meaning it was the lowest level of compliance. In one comparison, AV-Test.org rated Microsoft Defender last among all antivirus products in malware protection. Typical users are interested in protecting against common threats, but enterprise organizations need more than that. For example, Windows Defender and other low-level antivirus don't protect against adware. Average users may be able to live with this gap in protection, but an enterprise organization or even a small business can't. And last, common users don't require the high level of support or functionality to run on multiple OSes that is essential to enterprise organizations. Some antivirus features that are important to the enterprise include: security against outside hackers;

ease of use for administrators;

support via phone, email, online chat;

performance during scans;

centralized monitoring and management;

enterprise-level threat protection;

business-class firewall software;

compatibility with OSes other than Windows -- Linux, Android, iOS and macOS devices, for example;

removal of adware, malware, spyware

dedicated ransomware protection;

anti-theft protection;

data shredding;

password management ;

real-time threat protection; and

web protection (Figure 2). Figure 2. The web protection on McAfee's antivirus product blocking web content. It is obvious that Windows Defender, a free service, can't provide all these requirements. In fact, it has the following deficiencies: It does not remove adware -- other products offer the feature, but they may require an add-on to do so.

Centralized monitoring and management -- this is available as a separate Microsoft product, Advanced Threat Protection, and PowerShell scripts that can add enhanced monitoring.

It provides no protection against ransomware -- the only exception to this is it allows copying of folders on the affected system to OneDrive to save them.

It requires manual install or browser add-ons -- this applies to browsers other than Internet Explorer or Edge.

Protection results are not solid -- it may deliver false positives. In addition to these deficiencies, Windows Defender support is limited to logging tickets to a non-dedicated team. Administrators using Windows Defender have to log a ticket with a generic Microsoft Support team, which could delay getting issues to the right Microsoft support technician to get it resolved. More importantly, administrators cannot log issues using phone, email or online chat. The final entry in this list of deficiencies is likely the killer for most businesses. If a business is being held hostage by ransomware and needs immediate intervention, it probably doesn't want to rely on an online ticketing system that may not respond for a couple of days. Across the board, Windows Defender ranks poorly compared to paid and even free antivirus options.