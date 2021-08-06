How to evaluate Mac vs. PC for businesses

The debate between Mac vs. PC for business is one that every organization needs to consider.

Neither system is superior to the other in every respect. Like any technology, the decision comes down to use cases and which one offers the clearest gains in productivity and usability.

History of the Mac vs. PC debate Windows PCs have long dominated the workplace and provided the foundation for an entire ecosystem of productivity tools and management platforms. While some individuals used Mac computers for work-related tasks, they represented a small minority and their presence had minimal effect on the PC's solid footing. In the early days of Apple, the company focused primarily on the consumer market and showed little interest in the world of business. But several events began to change that, one of which was the steady improvement in Mac computers. They became more powerful and reliable while maintaining their focus on usability and easy operations. Many users grew to prefer Macs for their personal and professional needs, especially in creative industries. But high-quality machines were not enough to upset the status quo. Macs might have made their way into the workplace, but organizations often overlooked them while developing PC management strategies. But then the web started to emerge, followed by the cloud, making it possible to deliver services to numerous devices, no matter what operating systems they ran, including macOS. Along with those trends came the proliferation of mobile devices, which led to a demand for even greater flexibility. Not only were business users bringing their devices into the workplace, but many organizations began purchasing these devices themselves, and they often preferred iPhones and iPads over other products. At the same time, iOS and macOS devices grew more integrated. Apple also began building mobile device management (MDM) features into iOS devices and Mac computers, making it easier for organizations to manage them in the workplace. While this was happening, Microsoft made several strategic decisions that caused customers to reassess their commitments to Windows PCs. Microsoft was slow to embrace the cloud and smartphones, making it appear as though the world was moving forward without them. At the same time, the company continued to demand high licensing fees for the Windows operating system, despite Apple's decision to offer macOS for free. Together, these factors have helped fuel Mac's steady inroads into the workplace. IT teams have had to figure out how to manage them alongside Windows PCs while also contending with mobile devices. The PC market is projected to continue to grow over time due to the release of more features and functionalities.

Mac for business There are many reasons why Macs have worked their way into organizations. They offer efficient and high-quality systems that can improve productivity and lead to greater user satisfaction. Total cost of ownership. Macs have a reputation for being much more expensive than Windows PCs, but mounting evidence suggests that Macs have a lower total cost of ownership (TCO) when considering factors such as increased productivity, fewer support calls and greater job satisfaction. While upfront costs might be more, the high quality can translate to savings in other ways. Level of quality. Apple controls all aspects of building and assembling the hardware and software that go into a Mac computer. This setup results in highly engineered systems that are reliable, durable, well integrated and deliver high-level performance. Security. Average consumers often believe that Mac computers are more secure than Windows PCs, a belief that mainly stems from cybercriminals focusing on Windows systems. Macs are often more secure because macOS is based on Unix, which can be more difficult to exploit, and because Apple has full control over the hardware and software, making it easier to implement new security features. User experience. Macs have long been a favorite among graphic designers, video editors and other creative personnel but have been steadily gaining fans among other users. Macs are well known for their usability, streamlined interfaces, out-of-the-box functionality and assortment of free apps. They perform well and have high-quality displays, long-lasting batteries and excellent support. Device compatibility. Usually, people who opt for Macs use multiple Apple devices, so Apple has taken steps to seamlessly integrate these devices so users can switch between them and share information with minimal disruptions to workflows. Such features as Handoff, AirPlay, AirDrop and Screen Sharing have become staples of Apple devices and can help make employees more productive at work. Despite the many advantages that Macs offer, they are not without their challenges when supporting them in the enterprise: Mac computers and Windows PCs have to be managed together, adding costs and complexity to a predominantly PC-centric world.

Some business applications and other proprietary software do not run on macOS, which means running Windows-only software in a virtual environment, adding costs and complexity.

Specialized applications and tools, such as antivirus software, originally targeted Windows PCs only. Although many apps run on Macs, they are not always as robust and feature rich as their Windows counterparts.

A software license for a Windows application might not apply to the Mac version of that application. For example, the standalone license for Visual Studio Professional does not apply to Visual Studio for Mac.

Customers typically require an Apple technician to repair or upgrade a Mac computer, even for the simplest operations.

Apple offers relatively few hardware configurations compared to PCs, limiting the customer's options to predefined systems with minimal customization. Although Macs come with multiple challenges, they continue to gain momentum in the enterprise, forcing many IT teams to modify their operations to support Macs along with Windows.