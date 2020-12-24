PCaaS vs. DaaS: learn the difference between these services

Managing desktops and devices can keep IT teams busy and leave them little time for innovation or more strategic projects. To reduce the load, some organizations consider PC as a service or device as a service programs.

PC as a service (PCaaS) and device as a service (DaaS) make it easier to procure PCs and manage them throughout their lifespans, and they can take some day-to-day management tasks off of IT's plate. It's not always apparent how PCaaS and DaaS differ -- or if they differ at all.

IT administrators should learn the exact definitions of these terms to better inform any purchase decisions of these services.

Understanding the terms DaaS and PCaaS Many view PCaaS and DaaS as one in the same, while others view PCaaS as a subset of DaaS. Initially, vendors providing endpoints as a service only provided full desktops and laptops, which is how the PCaaS moniker came into being. The trend evolved to incorporate devices such as tablets and smartphones, making a conceptual move toward DaaS in both name and services. To confuse matters more, the acronym DaaS can also stand for desktop as a service offerings, a cloud-based platform that offers virtual desktop services. Both PCaaS and DaaS take a different -- and in some ways, more traditional -- approach to desktop delivery compared to desktop as a service. PCaaS and DaaS provide subscription-based services that offer physical devices for on-premises use. These devices come with operating systems and software -- compared to desktop as a service's virtual images streamed to client systems. The exact services that PCaaS or DaaS programs offer vary from one service provider to the next, but they all share the goal of simplifying IT operations. For example, a PCaaS vendor might offer fully configured desktops or laptops from its device inventory, along with lifecycle services. The vendor might install the OS and other software on the device and provide ongoing remote management, help desk services, and asset recovery when the devices are ready to be retired. These services make it extremely easy for an organization to provide its workers with the necessary PCs while minimizing the drain on IT resources. However, not every PCaaS and DaaS vendor offers the same device models or managed services, nor do they necessarily use the PCaaS or DaaS labels consistently. Therein lies the problem of trying to distinguish between PCaaS and DaaS. The industry is a relatively young one, with definitions still evolving and solidifying; each vendor offers its own take on how to deliver these services.

Decoding vendors' PCaaS and DaaS offerings An organization should not make assumptions about the service that a vendor is offering based on what it's called. Dell, HP, Lenovo and Microsoft have been at the forefront of the PCaaS and DaaS effort, but they all take different approaches to naming and delivering their services. Dell The PCaaS program that Dell offers includes first-party Dell laptops, desktops and workstations. Dell offers two service models: PCaaS for Business and PCaaS for Enterprise. These two models are based on the number of supported PCs. Dell lets customers tailor the hardware, software and level of services to their needs. The program offers an end-to-end suite of lifecycle management capabilities that address deployment, support, management and asset recovery, with an emphasis on the user experience, according to Dell. HP Organizations can receive commercial PCs and workstations, as well as HP Chromebook Enterprise devices with HP's DaaS offering. The program includes three support plans -- Standard, Enhanced and Premium -- which each add more support options and management capabilities with each subsequent step. All three plans provide proactive asset management for both hardware and software, with support from either HP TechPulse or HP service experts, depending on the plan. Lenovo The DaaS program from Lenovo is specific to Lenovo notebooks and desktops. Customers can choose from preconfigured packages or request custom plans. Lenovo handles device support, protection, setup and deployment. The vendor manages both hardware and software, including device disposal and hardware refresh. Lenovo also provides flexible scaling during the contract term, Premier Support for customers, and expert diagnosis and remediation. Microsoft The Microsoft Managed Desktop offering started out with exclusively Surface devices, but then Microsoft added support for approved PCs from Dell and HP. The program offers customers support and inventory services, as well as firmware and driver updates. The devices are preconfigured with the most updated version of Windows, but Microsoft provides apps and other configurations via the cloud. In addition, Microsoft Managed Desktop offers Microsoft 365 Enterprise, which includes Windows 10 Enterprise and the Office 365 Enterprise suite of productivity applications.