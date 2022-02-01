Use Jamf Pro's basic features for enterprise management

As more organizations enable BYOD and allow users to work from anywhere, the demand for Apple devices in employee choice programs is prompting more IT teams to consider Apple-focused management tools.

Securing data and protecting user privacy requires careful thought and planning with any type of endpoint, but mobile devices further complicate this process. To manage these devices more easily and securely, organizations can utilize mobile device management (MDM) and unified endpoint management (UEM) platforms. One of the leading Apple management platforms to consider is Jamf Pro.

What is Jamf Pro? The Jamf software suite features a variety of tools for managing Apple devices in different organizations, including its MDM platform specifically for Apple devices, covering iOS, iPadOS, macOS and tvOS. Jamf has two different tiers to its MDM platform: Jamf Now and Jamf Pro. Jamf Now is Jamf's entry-level Apple management platform, ideal for small businesses with minimal IT staff and MDM knowledge. However, Jamf Pro is an enterprise-level platform with more advanced tools and integrations.

Is Jamf a unified endpoint management platform? The latest evolution of MDM and enterprise mobility management (EMM) is UEM. Because these types of tools are so related, one might wonder whether Jamf is a UEM. The technical answer to that is no. A UEM tool combines the management of multiple endpoint types -- desktop computers, laptops, tablets, smartphones and IoT devices -- and multiple operating systems, including iOS, Android, Windows 10, macOS and Chrome OS -- into a single management platform. Jamf is an Apple-only management platform, so it does not necessarily count as UEM. It would be more accurate to define Jamf as a unified ecosystem management platform. Many other management platforms offer management against multiple OSes, both mobile and desktop. While many of them do it well, it's a tall order to keep up with and innovate on. What sets Jamf apart is its ability to focus on Apple-only devices, which allows it to be a leader in the Apple device management market.

Managing Apple endpoints with Jamf Over the years, Jamf has continually evolved and added to its software suite, with acquisitions including Wandera, ZuluDesk and Digita Security. In addition to its MDM platform, Jamf offers the following features and tools: Jamf Connect. Enables cloud identity on user devices for secure authentication

Jamf Private Access. Integrates with Jamf Connect to provide zero-trust network access

Jamf Protect and Threat Defense. Adds key security tools for macOS and iOS

Jamf School. Provides tools to empower learning, development and collaboration between students, teachers and parents

Jamf Marketplace. Catalogs tools and third-party partner integrations for customers to learn about, use and implement. Additionally, Jamf fully integrates with key Apple systems such as Apple Business Manager and supports multiple provisioning methods, including Apple User Enrollment and Automated Device Enrollment. Jamf also offers additional apps for iPad and iPhone, including the following: Jamf Setup. Provides shared device check-in and workflows

Jamf Reset. Allows simple end-user wipe and reset

Jamf Pro Parent. Gives parents the option to limit apps and device functionality of their children's devices

Gives parents the option to limit apps and device functionality of their children's devices Jamf Pro Teacher. Enables management controls for teachers over student devices