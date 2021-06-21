What's included in Microsoft 365 subscription plans

Microsoft 365 brings together Windows 10, Office 365 and Enterprise Mobility + Security into a subscription-based...

cloud platform for business collaboration and security. But it can be challenging to understand due to the wide range of license options and the diverse feature sets that come with each choice.

Organizations can access a variety of resources in a shared environment if they deploy Microsoft 365. With one login, users can access all available services, applications and Windows 10 devices from any location. Users can also work offline and then sync their applications once they reconnect. Additionally, Microsoft 365 customers can take advantage of an AI-based search and discovery feature to find relevant information that users can import directly into Office applications, resulting in improved worker UX and efficiency.

A Microsoft 365 subscription plan provides the latest Windows 10 and Office 365 security updates and security features that can control access, prevent data leaks and protect against threats.

What is included in Microsoft 365? The different editions of a Microsoft 365 subscription consist of up to three primary components. The availability of each of these services varies significantly among Microsoft 365 subscription plans. Windows 10 Although Windows 10 is considered to be a component of the Microsoft 365 suite, Microsoft 365 subscriptions do not necessarily include a full Windows 10 license. Microsoft 365 Business subscriptions, for example, include an upgrade license that allows those organizations running Windows 7, 8 or 8.1 Professional to upgrade to Windows 10 Pro, which is required for using Microsoft 365. Office 365 The Office 365 suite is the core component of a Microsoft 365 subscription. One of the main reasons there is confusion over what's included in a Microsoft 365 subscription is that there are multiple subscription plans that feature different Office 365 components. Software components of Microsoft Office Word: Text processing and editing

Excel: Spreadsheet management

PowerPoint: Slideshow creation and editing

Outlook: email client

OneNote: note-taking app

OneDrive: cloud storage

Teams: unified communications (UC) platform

SharePoint: website creation

Exchange: email server

Yammer: enterprise-focused social networking and communications

Planner: project management

Sway: report creation

Power BI: enterprise business intelligence and data visualization Office 365 commonly includes Office web apps, fully installed Microsoft Office applications -- Word, Excel, PowerPoint, etc. -- Exchange Online, SharePoint Online, Teams, Yammer, OneDrive storage and management and security capabilities. Enterprise Mobility + Security (EMS) EMS is a collection of services that can help IT admins protect, manage and control access to resources. It includes multifactor authentication, security reporting, mobile device management and advanced data protection. EMS consists of the following components: Azure Active Directory (AD)

Microsoft Endpoint Configuration Manager

Microsoft Intune

Azure Information Protection

Microsoft Cloud App Security

Microsoft Advanced Threat Analytics

Microsoft Defender for Identity

Microsoft Secure Score