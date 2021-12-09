What is ISA Server (Internet Security and Acceleration Server)?

Microsoft's ISA Server (Internet Security and Acceleration Server) was the successor to Microsoft's Proxy Server 2.0 (see proxy server) and was part of Microsoft's .NET support.

It provides a number of services, including an enterprise firewall and antivirus, router, web proxy/web cache, and virtual private networking (VPN) server.

Microsoft's ISA Server was replaced by the Microsoft Forefront Threat Management Gateway (Forefront TMG) in 2010.

In 2012, Microsoft announced that it would no longer produce updates for Forefront TMG and the product would no longer be sold as of 2012. Support ended in 2015.